Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Ducommun worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $629.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

