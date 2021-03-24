Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,568 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,580,000 after buying an additional 251,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 117,059 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,650,726.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,489,111.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

NYSE MXL opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

