Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,169 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.