CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million. Analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

