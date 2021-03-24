Cintas Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

CTAS stock opened at $333.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.59. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $158.89 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

