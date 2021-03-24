Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $10.90

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.90 or 0.00019412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $6,275.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

