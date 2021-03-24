Chris Kosel Sells 488 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $147,868.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $333,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 11th, Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68.
NYSE:LII opened at $301.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.24. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $164.91 and a one year high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.