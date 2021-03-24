Chris Kosel Sells 488 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $147,868.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $333,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lennox International alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68.

NYSE:LII opened at $301.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.24. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $164.91 and a one year high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.