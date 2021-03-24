Chou Associates Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chou Associates Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 304,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $356.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.