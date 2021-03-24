Chonk (CHONK) Market Cap Reaches $4.49 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Chonk token can now be purchased for $115.07 or 0.00201592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $129,556.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00468954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00062770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00157798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.84 or 0.00830117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00076975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

Chonk Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

