Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 29th (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group’s (NASDAQ:CD) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 29th. Chindata Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

