China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $37.75

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.75, but opened at $35.72. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

