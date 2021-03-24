Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,132 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $129,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Finally, Aravt Global LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $10.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $656.24. 46,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.52 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.67.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

