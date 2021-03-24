Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,770 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Yum! Brands worth $144,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of YUM opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

