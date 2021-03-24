Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.67% of Snap-on worth $154,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $215.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,915. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

