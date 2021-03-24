Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $176.56 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,524,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $176,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

PSX opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

