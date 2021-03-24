Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $167.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Cincinnati Financial worth $167,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

