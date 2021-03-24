Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $150.88 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136,969 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $150,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

