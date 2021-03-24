Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $138.69 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $138,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,621 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 750.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 780,906 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,407,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

