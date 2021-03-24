Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $137.44 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $137,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Corning by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

GLW opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 199.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.