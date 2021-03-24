ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading 6.1% Higher

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.57. 17,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,657,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.