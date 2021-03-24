Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSBR opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Champions Oncology by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Champions Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 182,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,228 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

