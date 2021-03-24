Centric Wealth Management Sells 434 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

