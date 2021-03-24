Centric Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,755. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.