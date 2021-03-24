Centric Wealth Management Invests $624,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,249,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $14,634,500. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

