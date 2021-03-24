Centric Wealth Management Has $462,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 220.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in The Boeing by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The Boeing by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

