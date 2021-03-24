Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 17,791 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

