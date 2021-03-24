Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

