Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CENT. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.