Centamin’s (CELTF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CELTF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

CELTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

