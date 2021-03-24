Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

CELTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,139. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

