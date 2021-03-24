Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CNKS opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.52 million and a P/E ratio of 45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.44. Cenkos Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.92.

Get Cenkos Securities alerts:

In other Cenkos Securities news, insider Andrew Boorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,406.85).

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.