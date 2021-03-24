Celo (CELO) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $724.15 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00006971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00464656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00161376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.00 or 0.00839849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00052224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00078922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

