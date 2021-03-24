Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. Celanese also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.00-11.50 EPS.

Celanese stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.92. The company had a trading volume of 638,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.05. Celanese has a 1-year low of $65.59 and a 1-year high of $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

