Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,838. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.