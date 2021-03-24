Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Down 8.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cascades traded as low as C$16.23 and last traded at C$16.47. 177,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 316,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.01.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

