Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $24.15

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $23.31. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 7,496 shares changing hands.

CUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

