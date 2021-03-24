Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

CCL opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

