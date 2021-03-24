Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.35 Million

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report sales of $965.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $975.70 million and the lowest is $955.00 million. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $153.29 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $161.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

