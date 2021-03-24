Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.10.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

