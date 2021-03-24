Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Reduces Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,678 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.23. 7,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,064. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

