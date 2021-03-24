Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Reduces Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 68,342 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 3.13% of Oxford Industries worth $34,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,042 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,199. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

