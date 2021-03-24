Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System makes up approximately 3.1% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 4.12% of Columbia Banking System worth $105,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.