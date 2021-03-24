Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Purchases $32,850.00 in Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

