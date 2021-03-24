Captrust Financial Advisors Has $43.01 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Cintas worth $43,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cintas by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,136. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

