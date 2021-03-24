Captrust Financial Advisors Has $29.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,579,012. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $99.93 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

