Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,262 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $65,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. 2,168,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,462,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

