Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 32,906 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $38,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 573,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 159,373 shares during the period.

BSV remained flat at $$82.27 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

