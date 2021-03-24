Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 68,616 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,616 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $60,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.21.

WMT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $133.79. The stock had a trading volume of 220,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,225. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $378.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

