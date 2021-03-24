Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,624 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,473,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the period.

VSGX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,452. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48.

