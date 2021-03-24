Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares during the period. Finally, Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,516,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,869. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

